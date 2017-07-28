Morning Makeup Tip: How to Make Your Bold Lip Last

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Asia Werner on how to make a bold lip wear longer.

A bold, bright lip is all well and good, but if it won’t stay put as you go about your day, what’s the point?

Werner shows Us the best tips and tricks to ensure that your bold lip is long-lasting.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!