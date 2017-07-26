Morning Makeup Tip: How to Prep Your Lips for Bold Lipstick

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Asia Werner on how to prep your pout for lipstick application.

The best bold lip looks around are seldom achieved without a little prep work.

Werner shows Us the tricks to prime your lips for a bright or deep lipstick.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!