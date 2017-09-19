The Same Kind of Different As Me star Olivia Holt has it all figured out — at least when it comes to back-to-school beauty. The academic year may be under way, but if you still haven’t settled on your look for the new school year, trust that Holt has you covered. The 18-year-old Disney sensation turned singer sat down with Stylish to talk about her latest creation as a Neutrogena Ambassador: her limited edition custom stencils created to up your Neutrogena Light Therapy Mask game. And of course, she spilled her back to school beauty advice for young girls, her favorite beauty basics to start experimenting with makeup with, her biggest back-to-school beauty regret, because well, stars they’re just like Us.

Stylish: What are your back-to-school beauty rules? What do you wish you had known about how to approach going back to school with a new look when you were younger?

Holt: If you want to experiment with your look in a new academic year, you by all means should. I wish I had done more trial-and-error to find out what I liked. Experimenting and exploring new looks is ok — and figuring out what works for you and makes you feel the most like yourself is important.

Coming 🔜 A post shared by olivia holt (@olivia_holt) on Aug 20, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Stylish: Do you have any new school year makeover regrets? Did you have a trial-and-error mishap?

Holt: One year I started school and I cut my hair to have blunt bangs … People were definitely fascinated by the change and not because it was the best look for me. But I was dying to try it, so I did. I think that if you feel inclined to try something, don't bottle it up because you should let yourself indulge in the desire to try new things — that's how you find out how to authentically express yourself.

School is just around the corner! I've teamed up with @Neutrogena + @Target to share my tips for looking your best as you go back to school. Stay tuned for a new tip every week 🕺🏼#NTGSpokesperson A post shared by olivia holt (@olivia_holt) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Stylish: What is your advice for boys and girls who are starting to experiment with makeup for the first time? What should they begin their experimentation with?

Holt: Definitely find a good mascara. Start with the basics. I like the Neutrogena Healthy Volume mascara because it’s natural, but from there, find a good foundation that works for your skin and then figure out a simple lip. You can play with whether it’s matte, moisturizing, deep, bright or bold. At the end of the day, all that matters is figuring out what feels like it works the best for you.

celebrating #TreatYoSelfDay with the my new fav @neutrogena light therapy acne mask. how ya’ll treatin' yoself? #MaskYoSelf #NTGSpokesperson A post shared by olivia holt (@olivia_holt) on Oct 13, 2016 at 9:46am PDT

Stylish: Tell Us about the limited edition custom stencils you designed to use with the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask? How did you come up with the idea?

Holt: The mask has been out for a while, so this was a cool opportunity to let customers create a unique masking experience for themselves. You can use a combination of the stencils while you are wearing your light therapy mask so that it's like a custom treatment made just for you. It’s a super easy way to make someone feel like the mask is really their own, but you're also giving your skin an effective treatment.

Our takeaway? The easiest way to ace back to school beauty is to make it uniquely your own!



