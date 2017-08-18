Olivia Palermo: What’s in My Bag?

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Olivia Palermo is forever on call. “I need to be connected at all times,” notes the fashion designer, who recently launched an accessories line with Vianel. So she always totes a minimum of four phone chargers in her Meli Melo bucket bag.



The 31-year-old, wed to model Johannes Huebl, shares what else is jammed inside.



Plugged In

“Since I’m constantly reading emails, I always have an extra Mophie charger, a small cable with that, a car-charger adapter and a wall plug for my iPhone.”

In the Pocket

“Everything is organized and in neutral colors. I’m all about pouches. My bag is sectioned off with Smythson pouches or plastic bags.”



Helping Hand

“I have hair ties in little plastic baggies. I also think it’s important to have a couple of bobby pins, because you never know when someone will need one.”



Cold Front

“I have an extra cashmere sweater, usually gray, with me at all times. I always have it for extreme air conditioning.”



Signature Shade

“I carry a little makeup bag for light touch-ups. I always have ­Elnett hairspray and lots of Dior lipsticks — anything that’s red.”



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.