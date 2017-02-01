Marc Piasecki/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Damn, Pam! While the world is used to seeing Pamela Anderson in all her bleach blonde and busty glory, the former Baywatch star, 49, has quietly toned down her aesthetic — and we like it! She showed off a simpler look at the Best Award Gala 40th Edition in Paris on Friday, January 27.

To complement her black-and-white strapless Vivienne Westwood ball gown, printed with an assortment of faces, Anderson opted for light blush and a rosy pink lip that highlighted her glowing complexion. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, slightly darker than her usual brassy blonde, to display her diamond drop earrings.

Marc Piasecki/Getty

The People Garden star, who has a cruelty-free cosmetics line with her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, once revealed that her beauty routine is fairly simple. “I’m a coconut oil fanatic and I love the coconut from SunLife. They get me all the gooey coconut out of it and I just eat it. I think it's really good for your skin, good for your hair, good for everything, from the inside out,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “And I just use coconut oil that you buy at the store to cook with, and I leave it in the shower or I soak it when I'm in the bathtub so it melts and I'll use it all just as moisturizer for my face, my body, my hair, everything. I don't think those really expensive products do anything better than household products.”

Foc Kan/WireImage

Anderson, who covered Playboy's last nude issue in 2016, once admitted that she isn’t afraid of growing — and looking — older. “I actually like aging,” she told W. “I have great older female role models in my life, including my amazing mom, who have glitz, glamour, and all sorts of fun. Getting older isn’t the end. I know I have so much to look forward to.”

Marc Piasecki/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Star author revealed that she finds comfort in the fact that aging is a universal issue. It’s “something we all deal with,” she continued. “You’re searching for answers. If I do all these things to look younger — the creams, the classes, the supplements, the procedures — I’ll be more accepted by my kids, my friends, men … We took a lot of things for granted — youth, beauty. But now what?”

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



