Yes way, rosé! Summer is in full swing and Paris Hilton is capitalizing on rosé season in the best way possible. The Perfume magnate is adding to her collection of 23 fragrances to bring us the chilled, pink beverage in scent form!



Consider this your new way to enjoy a bottle of rosé — without the guilt or the hangover. Rosé Rush, which retails for $60, contains notes of rose petal, neroli, lychee, peony, papaya, amber and cedarwood. “[It] evokes confidence and ambition within all women,” Hilton told Fragrantica.

The fragrance isn’t the only lovely thing about Hilton’s newest perfume. The Rosé Rush product is in the shape of a strapless gown, complete with rose colored sparkles. It also happens to look like a blush-colored version of Hilton’s $270,000 Hollywood Beauty Awards dress that she wore in L.A. on February 20, 2017.

Rosé Rush is available at Perfumania.

