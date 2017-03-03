Paris Jackson will always be tied to her father. "I carry my dad's bracelet," says the actress of the accessory that late pop legend Michael Jackson wore on the day of his 2009 passing. "It's red, with African stones." The California native, 18, who debuts on Fox's drama Star March 8 (9 p.m.) shows Us what else is in her carryall.

AN OPEN BOOK

"I usually read The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz every couple of months. I love the principle behind it and what you can learn."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS

RAPID RELIEF

"I use Aquaphor on dry skin patches, chapped lips and my new tattoos. My most recent one is a musical note on my neck, which I got about two months ago."

SPACING OUT

"On my iPhone 6, my favorite app is called Wicca Plus. It tells you the placement of the moon, what degree it's in, whether the moon is Aries or Aquarius, and it also lets you know if it's, like, the hour of Leo or the hour of Aries."

ON HER ROCKER

"I wear Le Specs Hey Yeh sunglasses. They're Janis Joplin–style."

Shana Novak

FLIGHT OF FANCY

"I travel on planes with my chewable Airborne and melatonin so I can sleep. My dog, Koa, is registered, so I can bring her too! My favorite place is Moab, Utah. It's great for camping."

Also in Paris' bag: Chaco "Sofia" sandals, CoverGirl clear mascara, Crest toothpaste, AAA card, Yogi herbal tea, lavender essence oil, sage bundle, fish oil, garlic pills, National Park pass.

