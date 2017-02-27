Mommy stole her look! Ciara donned not one but two looks for the Oscars afterparties on Sunday, February 26, and one of them looked quite familiar.

Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The pregnant "I Bet" singer, 31, who's expecting her first child with husband Russell Wilson (she also shares a son with ex Future), stunned in a red velvet Jovani Couture gown. The fitted design hugged her baby bump, while the plunging neckline showcased her, ahem, "Goodies." She finished the flawless ensemble with a glittering choker necklace and sandals.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage;Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

You May Also Like Blue Ivy Wears $1.8K Gucci Dress, Is the Coolest 5-Year-Old Ever

Experiencing déjà vu? That may be because Beyoncé wore a nearly identical style to the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12. Queen Bey rocked a glittering red Peter Dundas creation in the same ruby hue, with a similar deep V-neckline. Both styled their honey-highlighted tresses straight with a center part. And, of course, as Beyoncé is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, both ladies are bumping!

While Ciara may have been inspired by the "Formation" singer, she also might have been turning to one of the biggest trends of the season: velvet. Brie Larson and Taraji P. Henson both rocked the luxuriously soft material on their respective Oscars dresses (Oscar de la Renta for Larson and Alberta Ferretti for Henson).

Do you think Ciara cribbed Beyoncé’s Grammys look? Tweet with @UsWeeklyStylish!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.