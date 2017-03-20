Oh, baby! Ciara bared her growing baby bump Saturday, March 18, in a revealing Instagram shot.

The pregnant "Love Sex Magic" singer, 31, who is expecting her second child (her first with her NFL star husband, Russell Wilson), wore only black Calvin Klein underwear and a matching sports bra in the sexy photo. She left her hair down in natural-looking waves, and she wore minimal makeup.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 18, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Earlier this month, the mom of 2-year-old son Future Jr. (with her ex, Future) went topless for a Harper's Bazaar shoot. In the March 7 interview, she told the magazine about how her son is handling the anticipation of his future sibling. "He'll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, 'I want to see the baby,'" she said. "'Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. Okay, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.' Then he'll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down."

Last week, Ciara was involved in a minor car crash. On Friday, March 10, Ciara was driving in Los Angeles when her Mercedes SUV was hit from the passenger side by a gray Volvo SUV.

"Ciara and the baby are doing well," a spokesperson for the pop star told Us after the accident.



Wilson, 28, echoed the good news later that day, tweeting: "Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!"

