Whoa, baby! Pregnant Natalie Portman put her baby bump front and center — and in quite nostalgic form — for the latest Vanity Fair Hollywood Portfolio.



The Jackie actress, 35, who's expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, showcased her baby bump in a formfitting blush dress on the cover of the March 2017 issue. But the real power shot is inside, where Portman bares her bump, letting it peek out from behind a silk stole.



Experiencing déjà vu? Perhaps that's because the Oscar winner is striking a very similar pose to the one a pregnant Demi Moore rocked for Vanity Fair back in 1991. The Ghost actress, who was expecting her second daughter, Scout, at the time, cradled her uncovered bump for the now-iconic shot. Both photos — Moore's and Portman's — were snapped by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz. The one difference? Moore decided to go completely naked for the pic, causing quite a stir at the time.



While Vanity Fair's fashion and style director, Jessica Diehl, admitted that Moore was the inspiration behind Portman's pic, she also noted that the Black Swan beauty shines on her own. "It was about capturing Natalie at her most radiant," Diehl said inside the mag.

But she isn't the only stunning lady captured. Portman shares the cover of the Hollywood Issue with fellow 2017 Oscar nominees Amy Adams, Emma Stone and Ruth Negga, plus Elle and Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o, Dakota Johnson, Janelle Monae, Aja Naomi King and Greta Gerwig.



