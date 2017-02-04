Reba McEntire Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Sharpie in Reba McEntire’s tote isn’t quite a sign of the times. “Taylor Swift said to me, ‘I ­haven’t given an autograph in years!’ She just takes selfies,” says McEntire, whose ­album Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope is out February 3. “But you can’t be an entertainer without carrying one.” The single Oklahoma native, 61, spills her necessities.

Drive and Dine

“The only gift card I have with me is a Sonic card that a fan gave me for Christmas! It’s an amazing gift. I love it. I’ll probably get a bunch of cherry limeades.”

Gilding the Pills

“My vitamins are in a plastic bag: vitamin C, fish oil, multivitamins. Stuff like that.”

Shana Novak





Free Spirit

“I have a Bible verse on a piece of scrap paper that says, ‘With all your heart you must trust the Lord and not your own judgment. Always let him lead you and he will clear the road for you to follow.’ That’s always in my purse.”

Sounding It Out

“I love my black Bose noise-canceling headphones. You have to have those when you get on a plane!”

On the Books

“I’m reading Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander. I love historical fiction. I usually fall asleep so fast when I get in bed that I can’t read more than a few pages at once.”

Also in McEntire's Baggu backpack: Visa credit card, American Express credit card, an Amazon card, cash, Tennessee driver's license, AAA card, rose gold iPhone 6S with a Mophie battery charger, Reba makeup line lipsticks in Fancy and Georgia, L'Oréal carbon black voluminous mascara, Aquaphor advanced therapy lip treatment, Dior 629 shade lip gloss, Conair hair brush, a black hair clip, Kleenex packets, a wooden cross, Reach Mint wax dental floss, one piece of Trident, just one piece, a pair of black gloves, Boost Oxygen, sweet leaf Stevia, Aquafina water bottle.

