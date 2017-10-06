JB Lacroix/WireImage

Erika “Jayne” Girardi teased a collaboration with Too Faced cosmetics back in August, and we finally know what the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was doing.

The 46-year-old performing artist, known for traveling with her A-list glam squad, is starring in Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara video, which is set to debut later this month, and she’ll be wearing something completely new in it besides their famous mascara, which becomes the world’s best seller last year. The cosmetics company now has special edition shoes she’ll be rocking!



Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino designed a pair of limited edition glittery high heels, inspired by the stiletto power of the iconic formula. The 100 percent vegan heels, which were made in Italy, feature two eyelash embellishments on the back of each heel, while the black sole is inscribed with “Better Than Sex” in gold.



“Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino was inspired to create these limited edition luxury shoes so you can feel sexy and confident from your lashes all the way down to your glittery heels. These custom-designed stilettos capture the dramatic and sexy look of our #1 mascara,” the brand said.



The hot heels, which retail for $225, will be available for purchase on TooFaced.com on October 19 for a limited time only. Not only will Erika be wearing them in the video, but Stylish will take you behind the scenes of their NYC Better Than Sex pop up store with Jerrod on October 18 to test drive the shoes ourselves and score beauty tips from the founder. Tune in for our Facebook Live!



