Rihanna Outdoes Herself at This Year’s Crop Over Festival: Photos

Wild Wild Wild. Rihanna made her way to her homeland, Barbados, on Monday, August 7, to flaunt her stuff and celebrate Kadooment Day.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer, 29, sizzled in a turquoise colored wing and a barely-there jeweled costume. Her ensemble featured large pink and green feathers that haloed around her throughout the event. The festival, which is known for its partying, music and complex costumes is a traditional event, which began in 1687 as a celebration of the end of the sugar cane harvest in Barbados.

Rihanna posted sultry photos of herself at the festival on Instagram. One of her pics prompted former boyfriend, Chris Brown, to comment leaving a double eye emoji, which drove fans to troll him and deman he leave Rihanna alone.

The Barbadian singer has attended the Crop Day festival in the pass years, each time wearing elaborate, drool-worthy jeweled costumes that leave little to the imagination. In 2011, Rihanna donned a red and gold jeweled two-piece with a few red feathers to the festival. In 2013, the singer began working with designer Lauren Austin, who has since designed all of RiRi’s costumes. That year she turned up the glam with an all white crystal costume with jewels even pasted near her right eye matching her accessories and outfit. Rihanna returned to Crop Over in 2015,this time in shades of blue with an elaborate set of wings.

It seems each year Rihanna tops the last costume. With such an amazing outfit this year, we can’t imagine what’s in store for next time.

