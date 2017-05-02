Were you wondering how hard it was for Rihanna to get into that truly amazing Comme des Garcons creation for the 2017 Met Gala last night? Well, according to the “Selfish” singer, it was her heels that were the problem!

“It’s actually really easy — booty shorts and you buckle some snaps,” Rihanna told Vogue’s Andre Leon Talley of getting dressed for fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 1. “The shoes now, took me an hour to get into,” she added of her strappy, lace-up red soles.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The singer dominated the event’s red carpet, working the perfectly themed ensemble in tribute to designer Rei Kawakubo and her exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between. The voluminous, layered, colorful creation was straight off the Fall 2016 runway.

“I love art and I think it’s such a free range of expression,” Rihanna told Talley of her decision to wear the design. “It gives you that freedom, that space to be whatever you want.”

Watch the video above to relive the best fashion of the night.

