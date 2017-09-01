Good news, Fenty Beauty fans! While we are eagerly awaiting Rihanna’s first beauty collection launch on Friday, September 8, our appetites have been whetted with a special surprise courtesy of Sephora



That’s right — we may finally get some details about the products BadGalRiRi has been cooking up since her line was announced in April 2016. Starting today, Sephora App users can unlock an exclusive preview of Fenty Beauty by heading to their nearest Sephora store. Once there, all you have to do is scan the Fenty Beauty code on the Fenty Beauty teaser graphic with the Sephora App and voila, an exclusive sneak peek of the launch will be revealed.



Rihanna has been noticeably mum about the details of her collection, though she has posted some teasers throughout the summer, which led Us to speculate what kind of goodies we can anticipate. Take her monochrome pink look at the premiere of Valerian: City of A Thousand Planets on July 25. Rihanna posted a shot of her flushed pretty-in-pink coordinated eye,cheek and glossy lip look on her Instagram (and tagged Fenty Beauty), so it’s safe to assume there will be an amazing lip gloss coming our way.



Face by @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Back in 2014, the “Love on the Brain” singer also created the bestselling RiRi Woo red lipstick shade with MAC, so Stylish is confident that we could have an epic new red lip to rock this fall courtesy of the pop star turned beauty maven.

Until then, head over to Sephora and get a Fenty Beauty taster, then set your calendar notifications for 12 AM P.T. on Friday, September 8 — this is a product drop that you don’t want to miss.

Tell Us: What kind of products do you think Rihanna will be releasing in her first Fenty Beauty collection?



