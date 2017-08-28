Getty Images

The mane man behind the late Princess Diana is giving Us the royal treatment. Sam McKnight, the world-famous hairstylist behind some of the most iconic Vogue shoots and couture hair looks, is launching a line of styling products — and it's major.



Available exclusively at Net-A-Porter for U.S. based customers, Hair by Sam McKnight is launching four styling products to fit your vibe: Easy Updo, Cool-Girl Barely There Texture Mist, Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo and the Modern Hairspray. While each spray has a different purpose, there is one constant — they all share the same divine scent. With every spritz, users with get a whiff of ‘Green Garden,’ an intoxicating mixture of angelica, galbanum, green stem, water lily, pepper, frankincense, juniper and cedar wood.



Easy-Up Do, which is available for $36, is inspired by McKnight’s reputation as the architect behind some of the most stunning runway and editorial updos over the past 40 years (he created the braided and crimped styles at the Chanel Fall 2017 Couture show this past July). According to McKnight, this spray is like “hair grips” in a can, formulated to make braids, buns, chignons and any other hairstyle easy to achieve without having to use a ton of pins. ($36)



The Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist is Kate Moss hair in a bottle — literally. McKnight created this mist to emulate his signature “undone” look that he has created for many a model, which gives strands a rumpled, lived-in look. ($36)



Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo is exactly what it claims to be. It’s ideal for anyone who wants one more good hair day between washes. The bonus? This product can also be misted on hair prior to using heat tools for added grit and can be misted over a finished style for long-lasting hold. ($27)



Last, but not least, is the Modern Hairspray, which has been dubbed by McKnight as the perfect multitasker. Not only can this product be used to set straight or curly hairstyles, but it can also be sprayed directly onto roots for volume and body (think Cindy Crawford supermodel vibes) or spritzed through ends for separation. ($32)



Hair products fit for a princess and supermodels? Sign Us up!



