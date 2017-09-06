Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head for 'Nappily Ever After' Role

Hair today, gone tomorrow! Sanaa Lathan is the latest celebrity to lop off all her locks in favor of a shaved head.

The 45-year-old actress, who stars in Netflix's Nappily Ever After, debuted a fresh buzz cut in a Tuesday, September 5, Instagram post. The star used the hashtag "#NappilyEverAfter," signaling that the new 'do was for her role in the movie.

#NappilyEverAfter 👶🏽 A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

In the flick (Halle Berry also stars and is a producer!), Lathan plays Violet, a women who leads a seemingly flawless life until an accident at her hair dresser causes her life to unravel. With a little help from a soulful barber and his young daughter, Violet starts to put the pieces back together and finds the courage to cast of some things she realized she didn't really need, starting with her perfect hair.

As Violet undergoes different hair changes in the film, Lathan has been chronicling her different 'dos on Instagram. On August 19, the star shared a pic of her shoulder-length blonde hair.

"Do blondes really have more fun? Hmmm.. Let's see," she captioned the snap. "The first of MANY hair changes for #Violet, my character in #NappilyEverAfter. Watch my #instastory to see the process!"

A week later, she shared a shot of her voluminous, natural dark curls, captioned: "Deep in prep mode #Violet #NappilyEverAfter."

