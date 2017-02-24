Sarah Jessica Parker as Frances Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is always a breath of fresh air. “I have a toothbrush, toothpaste and floss,” says the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker purse designer, 51. “I brush between meals, just like my mother taught me.” The NYC mom of three (with Matthew Broderick, 54) spills out her collection’s Amie tote — and the fuchsia Goya clutch that lives inside.

WOMAN OF HER WORD

“I never travel anywhere without a book. I’m reading Things We Lost in the Fire by Mariana Enriquez — an arresting collection of short stories by an exciting new international talent.”

WORN OUT

“A change of clothes and/or shoes is oftentimes necessary when I leave my house in the morning and know I’m not going to be returning until early evening. I’m always prepared!”

Shana Novak

PAYING WITH PLASTIC

“For a wallet, I throw cash, a MetroCard, an Amex and some quarters into a Ziploc bag.”

READY TO RIDE

“My Citi Bike tag is attached to my keys for when the weather cooperates and allows me to bike home. Or for the times that finding a taxi just isn’t possible.”

CRUNCH TIME

“My current obsession is SeaSnax roasted seaweed. It’s the perfect thing to hold me over between meals. I’m always the one with the snacks.”

Also in Parker's totes: Bose Wireless SoundSport Headphones, Blackberry, Samsung Galaxy, iPad, STASH perfume, Dior Addict Lip Gloss, Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in "Jungle" and the Charlotte Tilbury Film Star Bronze and Glow compact, Orbit blue mint gum.



