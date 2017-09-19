Courtesy Mattel

Barbie is going high fashion and body positive! Mattel announced a collaboration with designer Christian Siriano on Tuesday, September 19.

Courtesy Mattel; Barry King/FilmMagic

The Project Runway winner designed five new dolls with different body types and skin tones inspired by red carpet moments he created for celebrities throughout the years. As for which stars inspired these couture Barbies? The doll with the voluminous coral skirt is based on Sarah Hyland’s 2014 Emmys look, the flowing yellow cape was worn by Solange Knowles at Art Basel in 2014, the red thigh slit dress was seen on Leslie Jones at the 2016 Ghostbusters premiere and the pink and black creation debuted at the Met Gala in 2017 on Laura Osnes. The fifth doll’s look was inspired by his Resort 2018 collection.

Courtesy Mattel; JB Lacroix/WireImage

“Barbie has always been a huge inspiration to me and I’m honored to be teaming up with this iconic brand,” Siriano said. “It’s especially exciting to be designing an array of inclusive and diverse doll looks that can allow girls to see themselves better represented when they play. It was incredible to recreate iconic red carpet moments and dress my latest muse, Barbie, in a new look from my Resort 2018 collection.”



Courtesy Mattel; Frazer Harrison/Getty

“Barbie is a fashion icon — she’s been dressed by a multitude of designers over the years who have used her as a canvas to reflect beauty of the moment,” said Sejal Shah-Miller, VP Global Marketing of Barbie. “We are thrilled that Christian is the next designer to be inspired by Barbie and is showcasing a diverse and inclusive view of red carpet looks.”

Courtesy Mattel

These special edition Barbies won’t be for sale, but you can buy diverse, body positive Barbies from Mattel’s Fashionistas line, which debuted in January 2016.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.