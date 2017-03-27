Royal beauty! Duchess Kate has grown from a fresh-faced college grad to a poised princess since graduating from University of St. Andrews in 2005. Watch the video above to see her transformation!



As a simply styled freshman at St. Andrews, Kate, now 35, who's long favored a natural makeup palette and glossy waves, caught the attention of Prince William. But by the time their relationship gained coverage in the press, Kate began accessorizing and adding small touches of eyeliner and eye shadow, enhancing her pretty features when caught on camera.

Then in 2010, when she and William announced their engagement, Kate darkened her long brunette locks and debuted her signature bouncy blowout hairstyle — the one she still favors today.

Now, as mom to Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 22 months, she says her “fundamental identity” has changed overnight. "You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost,” Kate said while introducing the Out of the Blue documentary film series in London on Thursday, March 23.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty; Chesnot/Getty

She added, "Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry, all mixed together."

One thing's for sure: Even as a busy mom of two, Duchess Kate's beauty is as polished as ever. Relive her full evolution in the video above!

