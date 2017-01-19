Courtesy Entertainment Weekly

Legends playing legends! At long last, we're getting our first look at Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis in Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX anthology series Feud: Bette and Joan.



As seen on the cover of the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, both Lange, 67, and Sarandon, 70, look just like their Old Hollywood counterparts, whose intense rivalry is the focus of the series. Lange, a frequent Murphy muse, models Crawford's trademark bouffant and lush brows, while Sarandon plays up Davis' hooded eyes and classic scowl.



Sarandon told EW that while researching Davis, she felt quite a bit of empathy for the late All About Eve actress. "I never saw myself as being one of the beautiful girls … So I kind of understood and related to that," she said.



Lange, on the other hand, said she's nothing like Crawford, who grew up poor and was abused as a child. "She lived with that always, that great fear of poverty," Lange said of the late Mildred Pierce actress. "She used sexuality as comfort, as a bargaining tool, as punishment."



Getty Images

While Lange and Sarandon are indeed the stars of the show, they aren't the only celebs transforming into famous faces for the series. Catherine Zeta-Jones will star Olivia de Havilland, Alfred Molina as director Robert Aldrich, Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper, Kathy Bates as Joan Blondell and Sarah Paulson as Geraldine Page.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your inbox.



