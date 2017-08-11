Kylie Jenner wished herself a happy 20th birthday in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion: with sexy lingerie photos!

The lip kit maven shared a series of racy shots on Instagram on Thursday, August 10. In the first two photos, which have a red filter on them, she's wearing a bubblegum pink bob wig and a yellow lacy bra and high-waisted underwear. She's wrapped in a pink sheer robe and is wearing hot pink pointed-toe stiletto pumps.

"Thanks for all the birthday wishes!" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned one of the NSFW snaps.

Then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a second set of photos with a brighter vibe. In the shots, Jenner is wearing a sheer, embellished long sleeve crop top with fuzzy sleeves over a bra. She also has on a pair of white underwear and strappy peep-toe platform sandals. She has a long, wavy light pink wig on — and is posing in front of a pink motorcycle.

The night before, the star rang in her 20th year with a surprise birthday party in Los Angeles. The birthday girl arrived at the venue and greeted her boyfriend, Travis Scott, with a big hug. She rocked an all-white outfit with a tied skirt, off-the-shoulder top and sneakers.

Jenner's famous family was all in attendance including Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Pals Jonathan Cheban, Jordyn Woods and Jen Atkin were also spotted at the party. Of course, the entire affair was documented on Snapchat!

