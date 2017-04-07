L'Oreal Paris' Limited-Edition Cannes Lipstick Is a Stunner

Clemens Bilan/Getty Images

Not keeping our lips sealed about this one! L'Oréal Paris announced on Friday, April 7, a new shade of its Color Riche line to mark the 20th anniversary of its partnership with the Cannes Film Festival.



The illustrious shade? A perfectly appropriate bold, bright red. The limited edition lipstick, named Color Riche Red Carpet, moisturizes and keeps its color all festival long. (See the stunning packaging here!) According to Women’s Wear Daily, the formula should last a good eight hours. Think of all the movies you could watch without ever reapplying!



Resembling the red carpet is enough of a nod to Cannes, in its 70th year, but its red tube is also engraved with a palm leaf, which in statue form is given to the top prize winner. Last year, the Ken Loach–directed I, Daniel Blake was awarded the coveted Palme d'Or.



A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Makeup (@lorealmakeup) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:13am PST

This year’s festival is scheduled to be held from May 17 to May 28 in Cannes, France, which gives lipstick lovers a few weeks to snag the Color Riche Red Carpet when it launches in the beginning of May. Selling at $13.30, the fiery shade definitely won’t burn a hole in your wallet either!



If you do buy the limited-edition shade, don’t be afraid to wear it all year round. Attention-grabbing red is set to be the color of Fall 2017 after major brands like Victoria Beckham sent tones of red down Fashion Week runways.



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!