Among all the hair and makeup looks on the red carpet, these stood out as the most, er, eye-catching of them all. Agree or disagree? Scroll through for more details!

Lily Collins’ Burgundy Eyes

The 2016 trend memorably worn by Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls is still going strong. The Rules Don’t Apply best actress nominee’s colorful smoky eye matched her Zuhair Murad gown.

Evan Rachel Wood’s Edgy Swoop

So long, Dorothy: “We created a hairstyle that was a cross between two stars for a boyish-yet-sexy vibe: Marlene Dietrich and David Bowie,” the Westworld best actress nominee’s Leonor Greyl hairstylist Peter Butler tells Stylish.

Drew Barrymore’s More Is More Look

Um, who’s that girl? “And then it’s like that,” the presenter and Flower Beauty founder Instagrammed of her larger-than-life blowout and major under-eye fringe.

Kerry Washington’s Wine-Stained Lips

To create the Confirmation best actress nominee’s black cherry lips, makeup pro Carola Gonzales layered Neutrogena’s MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Deep Plum over Dolce & Gabbana’s Glam 355 lipstick.

Janelle Monae’s Crowning Glory

For her first Golden Globes, the singer-turned-actress continued her wild hair accessory streak — googly eyes, gold wire, white safety pins — with a jewel-encrusted beehive. Explains the Moonlight star, “For me it’s about being creative.”

Emma Stone’s Sophisticated Loop

Here’s to the ones who dream! The La La Land best actress nominee paired her undone bun with soft pink and neutral makeup.





