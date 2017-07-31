John Parra/Getty

Shakira has joined the redhead club. The singer took to Instagram on Saturday, July 29, to show off a new hue from the set of the video shoot for her song “Perro Fiel.”



The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 40, captioned one picture she regrammed from singer Nicky Jam, “Redheads have more fun.” She also topped her locks off with a black hat for the shot but went hat-free for a second pic.

💋from the set of #PerroFiel. Shak A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Jul 29, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

The question: Is this her real hair or a wig? The former Voice coach has been known to sport a faux-topper for a quick change as she did with a purple piece in February.

Getting ready to shoot with @blackmesrimes / Je m'apprête à tourner avec Black M / Preparándome para rodar con Black M Shak A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:22am PST

But she’s also known to play around with her hair color as well. In fact, the blonde shade she’s known for is lightened considerably from her natural brunette tone!

The song is the latest from her new album El Dorado released in May of this year, her first in three years. In between she's been keeping busy — the mom of two (with long-time partner Gerard Pique) devotes much of her time to humanitarian causes and organizations, including her own Fundacion Pies Descalzos. But now that she has new songs to promote and perform, we can expect to see a lot more of her — and lots of style changes along the way!

Tell Us: What do you think of Shakira's new color?

