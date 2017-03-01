Shay Mitchell at Sephora Meatpacking at Sephora Meatpacking District on February 14, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Sephora

Tory Burch’s newly launched second perfume, Love Relentlessly, is inspired by the kind of love that you see in movies — except that it’s IRL and happened to the fashion designer's parents. “When my dad was courting my mom, he would take ads out in the ‘Help Wanted’ section of their local newspaper and say things like, ‘If I told you I loved you, would you hold it against me? Love, Relentless,” says the designer. The romantic interludes worked and in 1961, the happy couple jumped in Burch’s father’s convertible BMW and eloped in Old Sturbridge Village, Massachusetts.



Such was the start of Burch’s decades-long quest to encapsulate her parents’ love in a bottle, starting with the name, which is based on her father’s signature in all of his love notes. Hints of pink pepper, grapefruit and rose mingle with sandalwood, patchouli and tonka bean in a jewel-like glass bottle.

The scent is already racking up celebrity fans. On February 13, Shay Mitchell Instagrammed a shot of herself posing with the scent at the fragrance launch event in NYC, posting, “fashion week highlight: celebrating the release of the new @ToryBurch fragrance, #LoveRelentlessly! It was the perfect way to spend Valentine's Day! #ToryBurchBeauty #ToryPartner."



And Mitchell’s not lying!

As soon as the pretty, little bottle landed on our desk, Us editors initiated a scent test. Read their comments below!

“It has subtle hints of grass and smells like a flower I can’t quite place.”

Hannah Deely, senior accessories editor

“It's light and floral, but heady at the same time. Uber-feminine. I'd happily wear it on date night.”

Rose Walano, fashion and beauty writer

“I’m not a frequent perfume-wearer, so I enjoy that this wasn’t super-overpowering. I liked smelling just of floral and fruit.”

Sarah Grossbart, senior writer

“It smells like a grapefruit mimosa garnished with berries and a single flower. Can I go on vacation now?”

Monique Meneses, fashion and beauty writer

Love, Relentlessly is available for purchase here and costs $115 for 3.4 fluid ounces or $86 for 1.7 fluid ounces. There’s even a rollerball option that retails for $28!

