There’s no better time to break out of your winter routine and welcome bright, fresh makeup shades than spring. Just one fabulous example? Kourtney Kardashian.

“I like to change up my makeup when the weather gets warmer and I usually shift from dark, smokey hues to fresh spring colors,” the 37-year-old said on her website.



Though the mom of Reign, 2, Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4, is definitely no stranger to natural-looking brown and nude tones, the reality star is trying out (and slaying!) more colorful hues for spring 2017.

“I’ve been loving coral tones ever since [celebrity makeup artist] Ariel [Tejada] did the glam for me,” she wrote.



Kourtney, who is known to love a monochromatic ensemble, took the creamsicle look a step further by pairing it with a peach sweater.



The best news here is that coral flatters nearly every skin tone, which is we why we rounded up some of our own favorite peach-y shades for you to try at home. Scroll down for Stylish’s coral makeup picks!

Nars Lipstick in Barbarella ($28, sephora.com)

Yves Saint Laurent Volupte Tint-in-Balm in Flirt Me Coral ($34, sephora.com)

Natasha Denona Blush Duo in Golden Carribean Coral ($38, sephora.com)

Smashbox L.A. Lights Blush & Highlight Palette in Culver City Coral ($35, sephora.com)

Sephora Colorful Blush in Coral Crush ($7, sephora.com)

