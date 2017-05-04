Shop the Best Celebrity-Inspired Wedding Dresses

Wedding season is upon Us. For summer brides-to-be — and for those who are single, but ready to find their (wedding dress) match — your search ends here. Whether you fancy Kate Middleton’s sophisticated, long-sleeved style or Solange Knowles’ fashion-forward caped jumpsuit, watch the video above for lookalikes we found at Kleinfeld Bridal in NYC. Say yes to these outfits!

Sophisticated

Tara Keely’s $1,900 style is fit to be compared to Kate Middleton’s Sarah Burton deep v-neck design with an extended train and lace sleeves.

Fashion-Forward

Christian Siriano’s $3,500 two-piece mirrors the caped pantsuit Solange Knowles wore at her 2014 wedding to director Alan Ferguson.

Romantic

Pnina Tornai’s $8,200 sweetheart neckline gown with detachable skirt is a doppelganger for the Zuhair Murad creation Sofia Vergara picked for her 2015 wedding to actor Joe Manganiello.

Casual-Cool

Anne Barge Jubilee’s $5,900 bead-embellished, waterfall hemline silhouette matches the Ashi Studio dress Whitney Port co-designed for her wedding to producer Tim Rosenman in 2015.

Flirty

Melanie Harris’ $1,800 feathered stunner is a stand-in for the Hayley Paige minidress Anna Camp changed into for her wedding reception.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!