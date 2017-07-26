BACKGRID

She's with the band! Sophie Turner has recently been showing her love for her boyfriend, Joe Jonas, in the cutest way. The Game of Thrones actress, 21, has been sporting merch from Jonas' band, DNCE.

Turner and Jonas, 27, were spotted at the Los Angeles airport on Thursday July 20. The redheaded beauty was dressed in an oversized, light-wash denim jacket which had a giant patch on the back that read "Kissing Strangers." Sound familiar? That’s because "Kissing Strangers" is the title of the latest track by DNCE, the band which is led by the middle Jonas brother. The denim jacket also seems to have "DNCE" emblazoned beneath the collar on the back, suggesting that it is official band merch.

Along with the supportive jacket, the British star also wore a pair of faded skinny jeans, a white graphic T-shirt and white sneakers. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with scarlet cateye sunglasses and a pair of silver hoop earrings. She also carried a brown Louis Vuitton drawstring back with a red tassel key fob.

Another adorable detail to note about the couple’s outing: they were wearing matching outfits! Like his girlfriend of over a year, the DNCE frontman was wearing a jacket with matching denim, a graphic white T-shirt and white sneakers — and carrying Louis Vuitton luggage. Great minds?

Turner recently opened up about her relationship in the August 2017 issue of Marie Claire. Though she noted she was "very happy" with her personal life, she did say she's struggling with the loss of privacy that comes with being in an A-list pairing.

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," Turner shared. "It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news — how boring!"

