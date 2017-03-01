Stella Maxwell Credit: Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Forget the crop top. According to Victoria’s Secret Model Stella Maxwell, Spring 2017 is all about the bralet. “There’s an off-the-shoulder style and a lace style that come in turquoise blue and olive green from the new Dream Angels Collection that I’d wear with jeans and a jacket,” the Belgium native, 26, tells Stylish. “That’s basically my plan for Coachella. Wear those with jeans and change it up with the colors. I’d also pack some sheer tops so I’m not always in the same outfit, just to mix it up.”

While the 5-foot-9 stunner is excited to attend the festival, which will be held in Indio, California, this year from April 14 to April 23 featuring artists like Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, the XX and Lorde, she’s one of many Beyonce fans disappointed that the pregnant-with-twins singer will not be headlining. Festival producer Goldenvoice, issued a statement to The Associated Press on February 23, along with Bey’s Parkwood Entertainment, explaining that the singer is “following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.” "It’s a bummer,” says Maxwell, "but I’m sure they’re going to find someone really cool, too."

Another item Maxwell can include her Coachella 2017 packing list: minimal makeup and skincare products for her five-minute, music festival-approved skincare routine. Says Maxwell: "I shower everyday and wash my face. Moisturizer is an essential part. There’s a really great moisturizer that I use, Kiehl’s. I apply a little concealer, a little foundation and a little mascara and a really good lip stain. If there’s time, I’ll use a good eye mask to keep fresh. They really work!"

