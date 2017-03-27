Bravo! Target is the latest retailer to embrace the fact that "nude" is not just beige but a diverse color spectrum with many different hues.



Courtesy Target

The mega-chain announced via press release on Wednesday, March 22, that it has expanded its line of lingerie to be more inclusive than ever. "At Target, we know that women come in all shapes, sizes and ethnicities," Michelle Wlazlo, Target's senior vice president of apparel and accessories, said in a statement. "Our assortment needs to reflect their outfitting needs."

Target's diversified undergarments will include bras, underwear and hosiery to match a wider variety of skin tones. The garments come in four shades: cocoa, caramel, honey beige and mochaccino. The superaffordable collection (it has lacy thongs from $5 and nylon-blend bras for $9.99!) is available now at target.com.

Many other companies have been embracing diversity lately with products that include a more realistic spectrum of nude hues. Dancewear brand Gaynor Minden recently announced it will be releasing pointe shoes in two new colors, cappuccino and espresso, made specifically for women of color. Christian Louboutin, the beloved shoe designer, has also recently introduced pointed-toe ballet flats that are available in seven different shades of nude.

