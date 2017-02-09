Lots of red, white and blue! The Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show at Windward Plaza in L.A.’s Venice Beach on Wednesday, February 8, was an epic, star-studded event. Gigi Hadid debuted her Tommy x Gigi capsule collection at the show with the help of some of her famous friends, Lady Gaga made an appearance in a daring beauty look, Kristen Stewart supported her new model girlfriend Stella Maxwell and more!



Here are the six best things that happened at the show:

1. Gigi and Bella Hadid rocked the runway.

Supermodel sisters! Gigi, 21, opened the show in a red, black and white crop top and leather trousers with a colorful jacket slipping off her shoulders as the DJ spun Tupac’s “California Love." She was immediately followed by her younger sister, Bella, 20, who rocked a cropped yellow polo paired with a playful, striped miniskirt.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2. Yolanda Hadid reunited with both of her ex-husbands.



All good here! Mohamed Hadid (Gigi, Bella and Anwar’s father) and David Foster both showed up to the fashion event. The real estate developer filmed the entire show and even posed for a friendly photo with the music producer. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was married to Mohamed from 1994 to 2000. She remarried Foster in 2011, but they announced their split in late 2015.



3. Anwar Hadid brought his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz.



The pair, who first stepped out holding hands last month, sat side-by-side during the show, making their official debut as a couple. “Nicola whispered in his ear, and they cuddled up together,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. At the end, Anwar, 17, sweetly brought his sister Gigi flowers.

4. Lady Gaga looked fierce in bold eye makeup.



It seems the pop superstar loved her crystal eyes from the Super Bowl LI halftime show so much that she decided to re-create a similar look for Wednesday’s fashion extravaganza! The “Million Reasons” singer, 30, sported blinged-out eye makeup with an embellished white dress, fishnet stockings and boots. “During the show she stared at the outfits intensely and nodded her head up and down,” an onlooker tells Us.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

5. Kristen Stewart supported girlfriend Stella Maxwell.



Fresh off her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, The Clouds of Sils Maria actress, 26, was on hand to watch the 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model strut her stuff on the Tommy Hilfiger runway. The couple have been spotted on several dates recently, and Us Weekly confirmed the longtime friends were officially dating in late January.



6. Lisa Rinna and her teenage daughters stole the show.



Rich Polk/Getty Images

They got it from their mama! The RHOBH star, 53, brought her stunning daughters Delilah, 18, and Amelia, 15, to the beachside event. The trio wore head-to-toe Tommy Hilfiger, and while the model sisters didn’t walk the runway, Delilah has previously appeared in the designer’s shows.

