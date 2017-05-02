Belles of the ball! Rihanna and Katy Perry were two of the best dressed ladies of the night at the 2017 Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 1. Watch Us Weekly's roundup in the video above.

The "Work" singer, 29, who was one of the last to arrive, stole the show in a Comme des Garcons creation honoring the theme of this year's event, Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons. The ensemble featured floral fabrics that were pulled apart to look like petals.

JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/INSTARimages.com

Rihanna's BFF Perry also made quite the impression. The Met Gala co-chair, 32, wore a scarlet tulle dress by John Galliano, paired with a custom Maison Margiela embroidered coat and veil.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Up next? Cara Delevingne. The 24-year-old Suicide Squad actress, who recently shaved her head for a movie role, went braless in a plunging silver Chanel Haute Couture suit. She even painted her scalp the same color.

To find out who else made the list, watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!