This Is What a 70-Carat Engagement Ring Looks Like

70k A post shared by Ksenia Tsaritsina (@ksenia_tsaritsina) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Model Ksenia Tsaritsina became engaged in May with a 70-carat asscher cut diamond ring, valued at $8 million. So it should come as no surprise that her August 12 wedding to Russian oligarch Aleksey Shapovalov was straight out of a fairytale.

The extravagant event took place at at Barvikha Luxury Village Hotel in Moscow, where rooms start at $644 a night. And the 27-year-old wore two elaborate gowns: an intricately beaded design for the ceremony and for the party, a sparkly dress with lace panels.

Wowedding ☄️❤️ A post shared by Marina (@_mrsworld_) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Their guests, who were required to wear black, white or red, noshed on a eight-tear cake that was designed to look like it was floating in the air. Other special touches included glittering chandeliers, thousands of white flowers, and performances by Russian singer Polina Gagarin and rock band Leningrad, the Business Insider reported.



Мои Любимые @ksenia_tsaritsina @shapovalov ❤ самые искренние поздравления Вам! Спасибо за шикарный праздник⭐️👏🏻 A post shared by Marina (@_mrsworld_) on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Tsaritsina showed off her 70 carat engagement ring on Instagram back in April. “My husband is never too stingy to buy my presents,” she wrote in Russian, according to the the Daily Mail. “Now he made a decision that a 30-carat ring is not enough for me.” Not everyone was impressed. One person commented: “I think it is too large and her finger would get tired to wear it all the time.”

Это было невероятно! Спасибо всем нашим друзьям, что разделили с нами этот великолепный день. Спасибо нашей большой и любящей семье. И конечно же Спасибо моим любимым организаторам этой шедевральной свадьбы. Это было незабываемо. White👰red❤️black🖤#грани A post shared by Ksenia Tsaritsina (@ksenia_tsaritsina) on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

The glamorous couple split their time between Russia and Dubai. They have been together for five years and share two children.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!











