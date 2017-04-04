Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

It’s that feeling we all get as soon as the seasons change — that craving, that desire for a (slight) change in appearance. Afraid of committing to a major cut? Dove celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend has the perfect fix: three updates on the braid, ponytail and half-updo modeled by client Dakota Johnson. Stylish asked the pro for easy step-by-step instructions so we can replicate these looks at home, at work and at rosé-fueled meet-ups.

The Modern Elsa Braid (above)

Spray mousse on damp roots, then blow-dry hair with a mixed bristle round brush. Once hair is dry, set the top mohawk section with duck bill clips to create volume, then spray a paddle brush with dry shampoo. Vigorously brush hair in the back for volume and texture. Coil uneven sections of locks into braids and twists, using dark bobby pins to keep the loose bits secured. Secure the plait with a few elastics, then release the mohawk section from the duck bill clips and work in a pump of serum to amp up shine. Pull front pieces back and secure with bobby pins.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Deconstructed Pony

Start by adding 1 to 2 pumps of a serum to damp hair and blow-dry. For texture and grip, liberally spray dry shampoo throughout hair, then gather it just above the nape, securing with a tight elastic. Pull a small amount of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the base to hide the elastic. Secure with bobby pins. Spritz a sea salt spray in hands and rake it through the ponytail for added texture.

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Inset: Mark Townsend/Instagram

The Twisted Half-Updo

Apply mousse on damp hair at the roots for volume, then blow-dry hair with a mixed bristle round brush, trying to get the hair as smooth as possible without any curl at ends. Once the hair is fully dry, flat-iron 1-inch sections of hair. Gather hair around the hairline and pull it back just under the crown. Secure the hair from the hairline into a knot and secure with bobby pins. (Pro tip: Always use an even number of hairpins and cross them in an X for extra hold and security.)

