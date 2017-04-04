It’s that feeling we all get as soon as the seasons change — that craving, that desire for a (slight) change in appearance. Afraid of committing to a major cut? Dove celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend has the perfect fix: three updates on the braid, ponytail and half-updo modeled by client Dakota Johnson. Stylish asked the pro for easy step-by-step instructions so we can replicate these looks at home, at work and at rosé-fueled meet-ups.
The Modern Elsa Braid (above)
- Spray mousse on damp roots, then blow-dry hair with a mixed bristle round brush.
- Once hair is dry, set the top mohawk section with duck bill clips to create volume, then spray a paddle brush with dry shampoo. Vigorously brush hair in the back for volume and texture.
- Coil uneven sections of locks into braids and twists, using dark bobby pins to keep the loose bits secured.
- Secure the plait with a few elastics, then release the mohawk section from the duck bill clips and work in a pump of serum to amp up shine.
- Pull front pieces back and secure with bobby pins.
The Deconstructed Pony
- Start by adding 1 to 2 pumps of a serum to damp hair and blow-dry.
- For texture and grip, liberally spray dry shampoo throughout hair, then gather it just above the nape, securing with a tight elastic.
- Pull a small amount of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the base to hide the elastic. Secure with bobby pins.
- Spritz a sea salt spray in hands and rake it through the ponytail for added texture.
The Twisted Half-Updo
- Apply mousse on damp hair at the roots for volume, then blow-dry hair with a mixed bristle round brush, trying to get the hair as smooth as possible without any curl at ends.
- Once the hair is fully dry, flat-iron 1-inch sections of hair.
- Gather hair around the hairline and pull it back just under the crown.
- Secure the hair from the hairline into a knot and secure with bobby pins. (Pro tip: Always use an even number of hairpins and cross them in an X for extra hold and security.)
Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!
Add a Comment