The tinier, the better this season — when it comes to braids, that is. Accent braids, as seen on Khloé Kardashian, Olivia Culpo and Kiernan Shipka, are the trendiest way to avoid the staticky mess of hat hair and sass up any outfit. Read on for more!



Khloé Kardashian (above)



After blow-drying strands with ghd’s air hairdryer, stylist Justine Marjan created three mini braids, one on either side of the eyebrow and one at the center of the crown. She combed hair into a half-up ‘do and secured with an elastic.

Olivia Culpo



To start, Marjan wove Dutch braids on either side of Culpo's middle part. As soon as the two braids met and reached the crown of the head, she combined the two and switched to a three-strand braid to the ends. Next, she gathered hair into a high ponytail and waved random sections with ghd’s curve classic curl iron.

Kiernan Shipka

The Feud actress modeled a side-swept style last August. Create a deep side part then French braid the smaller section. Secure ends with an elastic.





