Travis Takes On! Aquarium Nails

Why just visit an aquarium when you can wear one? In this week's segment of Travis Takes on, Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin, goes to upscale nail-art studio Vanity Projects in New York City's Lower east side to try out the latest nail craze that has manicures resembling snow globes fitted to your fingertips.

The trend started Japan, but has recently made its way over to the United States and is not as complicated as it looks. Nail art ninja, Yayo starts by laying down some almond shaped acrylic nails and the gluing a second acrylic layer over the first. After that the fun starts.

Yayo injects baby oil in between the two nails. After the liquid is in, she adds, glitter, rhinestones, and tiny star cutouts using a cuticle device as the funnel to make sure the glitter didn't spill around the nail.

After the tiny biospheres are created, Yayo uses liquid acrylic to seal the area around the mini pool. Then, any design can be applied on top. Cronin chose 80s inspired foil and some rhinestones to accentuate the look.

The whole process can take around two hours and costs around $120 per set!