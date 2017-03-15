People of the world, the first commercial for Victoria Beckham x Target just dropped, and not only is it filled to the brim with fun, flirty, colorful clothing, it also features a familiar tune: the Spice Girls' 1997 hit "Spice Up Your Life."

As seen in the clip — which is so catchy thanks to the girl group's classic — the VBxTarget collection features clothing for both women and children. That means that not only are there glorious options for yourself, including monochrome carwash skirts, floral jackets and boldly hued separates, but for the little ladies in your life, too.

The only thing missing from the commercial? An appearance by Beckham, 42, herself, as well as her daughter, Harper, 5, who would have fit right in with the adorable girls running around in printed dresses.

"Working with Target has been a really exciting process, and this partnership allows us to share the essence of Victoria, Victoria Beckham with more people than ever before," the British style icon, who is married to David Beckham, said in a statement released last fall. "I was inspired to create the Victoria, Victoria Beckham line when I was pregnant with Harper, and since its launch, the category has evolved into an established lifestyle collection. With both the line and my daughter turning 5, I felt it was the perfect time to extend into a more accessible price point and to celebrate both milestones by opening the range up to include childrenswear for the first time."

The Victoria Beckham x Target collection will feature more than 200 items and range in price from $6 to $70, with most pieces under $40. It'll hit stores and Target.com on Sunday, April 9.

