They're going east! This year, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will take place in Shanghai, a source confirms to Stylish. This marks the first time that the ultra-glam annual affair will take place in Asia.



Fittingly, the Victoria's Secret Angels, including Chinese models Ming Xi and Sui He, plus veteran Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, are currently touring China, as the retailer is launching its first chain of lingerie shops in the country. And judging by their social posts, they're having a ball playing tourist.

Except, of course, for Xi, who noted via Instagram on March 6, 2017, that she was showing "these 2 beauties [Josephine Skriver and Ambrosio] my hometown." In the pic, the ladies flash big smiles and peace signs in front of traditional Chinese architecture.

It's clear that the brand loves going international. Last year, VS held its annual fashion show, which is typically filmed in November before it airs on CBS in December, in Paris. Lady Gaga and The Weeknd performed, while supermodels Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Sara Sampaio and Maria Borges stomped the runway.

Before that, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show had been filmed in NYC, Los Angeles, Miami, Cannes and London.

