Looking sharp! Even after the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles ended, Oscar winner Viola Davis continued to make a fashion statement.

The 51-year-old actress wore a glam red Armani Privé dress with a halter neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves to take home the Best Supporting Actress award. But to celebrate her big win, she slipped out of her silk gown into something more comfortable at Vanity Fair’s annual fete at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

George Pimentel/FilmMagic

Davis, who was previously nominated in 2008 for Doubt and for 2011’s The Help, couldn’t contain her happiness holding her new Oscar when she arrived on the afterparty’s red carpet. The How to Get Away With Murder actress still looked absolutely chic in her second outfit of the night, slaying in a white Brandon Maxwell suit. Sporting stylish gold platform sneakers, the Fences actress was able to fully let loose at the afterparty.



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

She reportedly danced the night away alongside her husband of nearly 14 years, Julius Tennon, who she thanked in her acceptance speech earlier in the night.

“I became an artist, and thank God I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life,” Davis, who became only the second actor to win both an Oscar and a Tony award for the same role, told the audience at the Dolby Theatre. “And to my husband and my daughter, my heart, you and Genesis. You teach me every day how to live, how to love. I’m so glad that you are the foundation not my life.”

