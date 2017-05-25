Nancy Rivera/ACE/INFphoto.com

Working out and eating healthy is routine in Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell’s world. However, the 27-year-old admits she does like to indulge from time to time.



Her guilty pleasure? “A margarita pizza, thin crust!” she told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 23. But, the supermodel added: “I believe in eating in moderation. It’s about having your cheat days and having things that you love, but maybe watching your quantity.”

Stylish chatted with the blonde bombshell at an event for the new ballet inspired line by Victoria Sport. After an intense workout at celebrity hot spot Ballet Beautiful, we sat down with Maxwell to get all the details on her beauty and fashion fitness routine.

Stylish: Tell us about the new Victoria Sport ballet inspired collection.

Maxwell: I think it’s a trendy cool palette to have in your closet for summer. Especially with the workout gear I just think it’s very wearable and trendy. I haven’t seen these designs in sport wear. I want to still look cute walking to the gym if I run into anyone; I’m stoked to be wearing dope workout gear rather than trying to hide what I’m going to the gym in.

Stylish: You mentioned this is your first time doing a ballet, so what types of workouts do you usually do?

Maxwell: I do hour-long sessions… like weights and toning. It’s not about bulking up, it’s about lengthening and strengthening your muscles and toning them and making them long and lean. I do a lot of yoga. I do hikes; I do swimming.

Stylish: Do you wear any makeup or use any products on your face before you go to the gym?

Maxwell: No, not before I go to the gym. I know I’m going to be sweating a lot, so I might just put on mascara and lip-gloss or something, but I wont put on a full face of crazy makeup because you know you’re going to be sweating through it.

Stylish: Are there any particular cleansers or products you use to refresh after a workout?

Maxwell: There’s jojoba oil; it’s basically a natural oil … it’s kind of like the closest to your own natural skin oil. I just kind of like putting it everywhere to hydrate my skin.

