She channeled Jackie O. by day, Angelina Jolie by night (hello, high slit!). For her first two appearances as first lady on Inauguration Day, January 20, Melania Trump made an impression in tailored outfits paired with polished makeup. Her makeup artist — and close confidante of 17 years — Nicole Bryl, spoke to Stylish about the two looks.

Inauguration Ceremony (above)



Let’s talk about the skincare first. Bryl prepped the former model’s skin with two products worth a whopping $675 — the Face Lifting Water and Face Perfecting Serum from her eponymous line. Why the hefty price tag? As Bryl’s site explains: “Each bottle requires 46 hours to create and is personally formulated and handmade through an exclusive 12-whip purification technique.” Okay, moving on to makeup (don’t worry, this section is much more affordable).

"I wanted the emphasis to be on Melania's perfect skin by adding warmth and dewiness and topping it off with a delicate smokey eye for understated grandeur,” says Bryl, who traced lip lines in Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Cruz and filled in between with Urban Decay Naked Ultra Nourishing Lipgloss in Lovechild.



From left: Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Cruz ($20, urbandecay.com), Urban Decay Naked Ultra Nourishing Lipgloss in Lovechild ($20, urbandecay.com)

Inaugural Ball

To complement the new FLOTUS' structural Hervé Pierre gown, Bryl says she darkened her smokey eye by mixing Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Defining Eye Shadow Wet/Dry in Brash Bronze with Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Corrupt, applying over upper and lower lash lines and inside tear ducts for "extra pop and sophistication.” On FLOTUS’ lips: a layer of Urban Decay’s Vice Lipstick in Naked Cream over Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place Lip Pencil in Rose.

From left: Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Defining Eye Shadow Wet/Dry in Brash Bronze ($25, esteelauder.com), Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Corrupt ($20, urbandecay.com), Urban Decay’s Vice Lipstick in Naked Cream ($17, urbandecay.com), Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place Lip Pencil in Rose ($24, esteelauder.com)





