Countdown to the Oscars! With just two days to go until Hollywood's biggest night of the year, Stylish is buzzing about what Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman and all the big nominees will be wearing to the 2017 Academy Awards. And while you never know until they hit the red carpet, we do have some predictions!

Terry McGinnis/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Stylish's Style & Beauty Writers Monique Meneses and Rose Walano sat down to discuss their favorite Oscar dresses of all time — including the black-and-white Valentino stunner Julia Roberts wore in 2001, the year she took home the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Erin Brockovich.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

You May Also Like Lin-Manuel Miranda Could Be Youngest EGOT Ever!

Another one of our favorites? Lupita Nyong'o in that pale blue Prada dress at the 2015 Oscars — also the year she won! The 12 Years a Slave actress finished her ensemble with a Fred Leighton necklace that she wore as a headband. Hey, if there's one place you need a little extra sparkle, it's the Oscars, no?

Watch the Facebook Live video above to reminisce over more of the best Oscar dresses of all time! And stay tuned to hear our predictions for Sunday night's red carpet.

Plus, make sure to check back in to Stylish on Sunday night! We'll be updating you with all the biggest style and beauty moments of the night, and then join Us Monday morning to recap the red carpet.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.