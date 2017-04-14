What You Need to Know About In-Shower Beauty Treatments

Dry shampoos, cheek tints that double as lip stains and tinted moisturizers with SPF were created for one very specific reason — to give us an ‘I-woke-up-like-this’ effect using the least amount of effort. It’s a tug-of-war with time that we’re winning; now, even when we get up in the morning to bathe. Stylish editors found three in-shower treatments that go the extra mile so you can get more shut-eye, for once.

Aveeno Positively Radiant 60 Second In-Shower Facial

Skin looking ashy and dull? This creamy cleanser-meets-mask is chock full of moisture-rich soy and lemon peel extract and works with the steam of your shower to deeply, but gently, lift dirt and oil from pores in one minute. Massage product in circular motions all over the face and neck, then rinse to reveal brighter, softer skin after just one use. ($8, walgreens.com)

IGK Prenup Instant Spray Hair Mask

Inspired by K-Beauty splash masks — a watery toner that you splash onto your face while you’re in the shower, leave on for 15 seconds and rinse off for major moisturizing benefits — IGK’s potion is technically a hair mask, but works in under a minute. After shampooing, squeeze excess water from hair and spray the hydrating alma oil and cupuacu butter-infused blend all over hair, from root to tip. Comb through with fingers and rinse with cool water immediately. You won’t need to spritz on perfume before heading out the door — this conditioner mixes bergamot, lemon zest and mimosa notes so you smell like summer all day, all night. ($32, sephora.com)

Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer

It’s true — you can now treat your shower like a spray tan booth (kinda). When blended with water, this lightweight lotion locks in moisture with shea butter and gradually builds color in seven days. Apply as the last step in your routine when skin is damp. There’s no need to rinse off or wait — simply pat yourself dry with a towel before getting dressed (the color stays on you, not your towel). Once your ideal color is reached, use it every other day to maintain. It’s available in fair to medium and medium to tan. ($10, ulta.com)

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!