What’s life like for Shay Mitchell post-Pretty Little Liars? “It’s exciting, the unknown. That’s what I love. I love being in that unknown in life,” the star tells Us. "Oh my gosh. Being able to wake up and be like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ And there are so many awesome things that … I have the time to do now.” First up on her bucket list: a #Shaycation to Greece. We caught up with the 30-year-old at a Bioré Skincare event in NYC on Thursday, August 17 to chat about her travel tips, must-haves and find out exactly how she gets that perma-vacation glow. Read on for more!



Luggage

"I always need two massive bags and one carry-on plus my airplane bag, so I’m not one to travel light. A friend recently got me a cool vintage Chanel carry-on. I travel with that.”

Skincare

"Traveling is a time to give my skin a break; I don’t like wearing makeup when I travel. Otherwise, you get off the plane and you have a new little friend on your face. I’ll do a Bioré pore strip, they just launched these adorable limited-edition ones, with the brand's one-minute charcoal mask — I like to throw that on when I get to the hotel or wherever I’m staying. And then I can start the trip off with clean, fresh skin. I always carry coconut oil with me and use it as a moisturizer. I can put it on my lips, cuticles — it’s kind of an all-purpose product.”

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Socks

“They're always with me. There’s nothing worse than when you’re freezing on the plane and wearing sandals. I throw whatever socks are in my drawer and stash them in my airplane bag.”

Anti-Bacterial Towelettes

"I always wipe down the seats. You don’t want to arrive at your destination sick. So, I like to wipe down seats, air vents in the plane, all of that. You’ll see me wiping down my entire seat and tabletop as soon as I get on the plane. I’ve gotten a lot of people I travel with to do that, too. So you’ll find Ashley (Benson) now, too, wiping down her seat.”

Sunglasses

"I’ll wear them while I have my mask on in the plane. It’s a really good look and a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign. I like big, massive styles.”

Music

“My iPhone has my music, my camera, and obviously, I like to stay in touch and share my experiences with everybody. I like to listen to different things on Spotify — whatever they recommend, I’ll just leave it on their playlist so I can listen to some new songs. Rihanna’s song 'Wild Thoughts’ is my summer jam — I mean, c’mon, right?"

Books

"I also carry my iPad — I have all of my reading material on there. A book that I love right now is 'The Glass House'. I haven’t finished it yet, but I need to get it done before I see the movie.”

Jumprope

"I try and keep some sort of fitness regime on vacation, so I’ll pack a jumping rope and do that twice a week in the morning. I do a lot of walking, too, so that counts."

