TOP 5

STORIES

Beauty Crush

Shay Mitchell Repeats This One Thing Every Time She’s on a #Shaycation

By Monique Meneses

 What’s life like for Shay Mitchell post-Pretty Little Liars? “It’s exciting, the unknown. That’s what I love. I love being in that unknown in life,” the star tells Us. "Oh my gosh. Being able to wake up and be like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ And there are so many awesome things that … I have the time to do now.” First up on her bucket list: a #Shaycation to Greece. We caught up with the 30-year-old at a Bioré Skincare event in NYC on Thursday, August 17 to chat about her travel tips, must-haves and find out exactly how she gets that perma-vacation glow. Read on for more!

Luggage

"I always need two massive bags and one carry-on plus my airplane bag, so I’m not one to travel light. A friend recently got me a cool vintage Chanel carry-on. I travel with that.”

Skincare

"Traveling is a time to give my skin a break; I don’t like wearing makeup when I travel. Otherwise, you get off the plane and you have a new little friend on your face. I’ll do a Bioré pore strip, they just launched these adorable limited-edition ones, with the brand's one-minute charcoal mask — I like to throw that on when I get to the hotel or wherever I’m staying. And then I can start the trip off with clean, fresh skin. I always carry coconut oil with me and use it as a moisturizer. I can put it on my lips, cuticles — it’s kind of an all-purpose product.”

Socks

“They're always with me. There’s nothing worse than when you’re freezing on the plane and wearing sandals. I throw whatever socks are in my drawer and stash them in my airplane bag.”

Anti-Bacterial Towelettes

"I always wipe down the seats. You don’t want to arrive at your destination sick. So, I like to wipe down seats, air vents in the plane, all of that. You’ll see me wiping down my entire seat and tabletop as soon as I get on the plane. I’ve gotten a lot of people I travel with to do that, too. So you’ll find Ashley (Benson) now, too, wiping down her seat.”

Sunglasses

"I’ll wear them while I have my mask on in the plane. It’s a really good look and a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign. I like big, massive styles.”

Music

“My iPhone has my music, my camera, and obviously, I like to stay in touch and share my experiences with everybody. I like to listen to different things on Spotify — whatever they recommend, I’ll just leave it on their playlist so I can listen to some new songs. Rihanna’s song 'Wild Thoughts’ is my summer jam — I mean, c’mon, right?"

Books

"I also carry my iPad — I have all of my reading material on there. A book that I love right now is 'The Glass House'. I haven’t finished it yet, but I need to get it done before I see the movie.”

Jumprope

"I try and keep some sort of fitness regime on vacation, so I’ll pack a jumping rope and do that twice a week in the morning. I do a lot of walking, too, so that counts."

Stylish by Us Weekly

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!