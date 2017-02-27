Seeing red! On the 2017 Oscars red carpet, Ruth Negga and Ginnifer Goodwin picked very similar looks. Both ladies chose red long-sleeve maxigowns with sheer and lace accents and a mock neck. But who wore it best? See the two stunning looks in the video above to decide for yourself, and check out more updates throughout the night at Us' live blog.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Negga, 35, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Loving, chose a custom Valentino gown for the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26. Her dress had a lace mock neck and full-length sleeves. She finished her look with Gemfields x Irene Neuwirth rubies — and a political statement. The actress pinned a blue American Civil Liberties Union ribbon to her dress to show support for the organization, which plays a major role in her film.

The Once Upon a Time star, Goodwin, picked a similar stunner in a crimson hue. The mom of two, 38, was outfitted in a floor-length Zuhair Murad frock, which had sheer panels on the arms and torso, a turtleneck top and lace A-line bottom. She slipped into a pair of Sophia Webster heels to finish the look.



C Flanigan/Getty Images

At the Vanity Fair afterparty, Olivia Munn was a vision in red as well. Her Giambattista Valli maxi had long sheer sleeves, a mock neck and was cinched at the waist. The actress and model, 28, paired the frock with Jimmy Choo heels and a clutch, and Nira Modi earrings and a ring. To finish the look, she chose lipstick in a scarlet shade.

Tell Us who you think wore the look best by voting in our poll!



