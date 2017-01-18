MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

We have a frontrunner — make that two frontrunners! With president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration just two days away, fashionistas are taking bets on who will dress his wife, Melania Trump, for both the parade and the Inaugural Balls. According to Women's Wear Daily, two names are leading the pack: Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld.



As Stylish has previously reported, a long list of designers, including Sophie Theallet and Marc Jacobs, have refused to dress the incoming first lady on account of her husband's politics. Still, others, including Tommy Hilfiger and Diane von Furstenberg, have said that they would be more than happy to dress the former model if asked, and it seems Lauren and Lagerfeld fall into that latter category.



Lauren's possible inclusion should come as no surprise. He dressed Nancy Reagan, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama, not to mention former first lady-turned-Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. The former Secretary of State, 69, chose Lauren's pantsuits again and again throughout her campaign.



Randy Brooke/WireImage; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Lagerfeld, however, would be a more surprising choice, given the fact that he is German-born and designing for French (Chanel) and Italian (Fendi) brands. Still, Obama, 53, encouraged wearing international designers, especially while traveling abroad. Plus, Melania donned an embellished white dress by Fendi at the Republican National Convention, so he's clearly a favorite.



Still, only time will tell who and what Melania will choose to wear on January 20.

