If you want to look like Ivanka Trump, it’s going to cost you big bucks. A New York plastic surgeon revealed that since President Donald Trump was elected, he’s gotten a flood of requests to look like the 35-year-old First Daughter.

Dr. Norman Rowe told Page Six that he has received requests from 50 NYC women who want the “Ivanka,” which is characterized by “widened cheekbones, a slender nose and large eyes.”

The look can be achieved by non-invasive means, such as temporary fillers and Botox, for between $2,500-$4,500, or patients can opt for the “permanent Ivanka,” which consists of cheek implants and rhinoplasty and costs between $30,000 and $40,000.



“I never saw [anyone drawing inspiration from Ivanka’s face] before the primary,” Rowe remarked. “Since the summer of ’16…[it’s been] maybe four a month; one a week.” Requests for Ivanka’s look are now as common as those for Kylie Jenner, he added.



What’s the Ivanka appeal? “Maybe they just like the look, but also that [Ivanka’s] a powerful woman, self-confident, part of the first family. Do they want to be her? Yes, deep down, maybe,” Rowe explained of Jared Kushner’s wife, who has two children and graduated cum laude from Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania.



Despite the designer and First Daughter inspiring copycat plastic surgery, no one has requested her famous father’s look so far, according to the doctor. ““No, I’ve never had anybody come in and say, ‘Make me into a Donald!’” he said.

