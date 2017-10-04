Getty Images

We’re obsessed with Zendaya’s latest 70’s inspired hairdo! The style chameleon, who’s rocked curls, dreadlocks and a pixie wig, gave us major hair goals with her I Dream of Jeannie inspired high ponytail hairstyle.



The 21-year-old starlet first sported the hairstyle while en route to Good Morning America while wearing a pale pink Dundas pantsuit on Tuesday, October 3. And while she changed into another pink beaded creation from Elie Saab’s 2018 Resort collection for the New York Film Festival later that evening, she chose to keep her tresses exactly the same. And we can’t blame her! Why mess with a good hair day?



The former Disney star and designer managed to make her high ponytail look young and modern, wearing a half up version of the look made popular by Barbara Eden on the hit TV show. Zendaya kept her pony slicked back and wrapped the ponytail with a piece of her hair for a sleek, polished look.



“A huge part of my gaining confidence is because of fashion,” she recently explained to Glamour. “What I love about someone like Rihanna is her fearlessness. It’s almost a sense of, pardon my language, I don’t give a f—k. When she wears a dress, it’s for herself, and you can see that. There’s something to be said for the fact that literally everybody can hate my outfit, but if I feel good in it, I’m the only one that should matter.”



If Stylish had a genie to grant us three wishes, we’d wish for Zendaya’s glam squad, wardrobe and killer confidence!

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.