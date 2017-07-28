TOP 5

Celebrate National Lipstick Day With Lucy Hale

By Carly Sloane
Lucy Hale from ABC's 'Pretty Little Liars' poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Hotel on January 10, 2017 in Pasadena, California. Maarten de Boer/Getty Images Portrait

Pucker up and get ready for National Lipstick Day! To get into the spirit of the holiday on Saturday, July 29, Lucy Hale dished to Stylish on her lip secrets and on how she stays confident rocking all sorts of different shades. Who better to go to for beauty advice than the Mark by Avon brand ambassador? 